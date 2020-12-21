Howie Kendrick retires after 15 major league seasons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howie Kendrick is retiring after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honors during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run. Kendrick announced his retirement Monday night on Instagram. The Nationals decided in October not to pick up Kendrick’s option for next season. But general manager Mike Rizzo recently said the 37-year-old utility player would be welcomed back. Kendrick talked late in the season about retiring but considered continuing because of the pandemic. Kendrick played 1,621 regular-season games with the Nationals, Dodgers, Angels and Phillies since making his debut in 2006.