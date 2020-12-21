Injury didn’t alter Eagles S Rodney McLeod’s giving plans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shortly after an MRI confirmed Rodney McLeod had a torn knee ligament and needed season-ending surgery, the Philadelphia Eagles safety went to a local supermarket, helped bag groceries and paid the bill for some lucky customers. McLeod and his wife, Erika, are giving back to the community this month with a “12 Days of Christmas” campaign through their Change Our Future Foundation. He wouldn’t let the disappointment over his injury change his plans. McLeod got hurt in Philadelphia’s win over New Orleans on Dec. 13. It’s the second time in three seasons since he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl that he has torn an ACL.