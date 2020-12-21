Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among 5 Bills named to Pro Bowl roster

(WBNG) -- Days after clinching the AFC East title, five Buffalo Bills players were named to the 2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs made the roster for the first time.

Wide receiver and return specialist Andre Roberts, cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds join Allen and Diggs.

Allen has racked up 4,000 passing yards this season, the second-most in franchise history in a single season.

Diggs also set a franchise record for single-season receptions in Saturday's win against the Broncos. He now has 111 this season.