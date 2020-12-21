Local repair shops see influx of snowblowers in wake of storm

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In the wake of last week's storm, several engine repair shops in the area say they have seen an influx of snowblowers in need of a little TLC.

Staff at Chenango Supply on Susquehanna Street in Binghamton say while they sold out of snow blowers in advance of the storm last week, they've been replaced with machines that people are bringing in to be fixed.

Doug's Small Engine Repair in Chenango Forks said they too have seen a spike in snowblowers in need of repairs.

At Chenango Supply, They attribute the high number of repair requests to the fact that little snow fell last year, meaning that machines were sitting around unused for longer than usual and therefore more susceptible to damage.

Staff say it's also important to not push your snowblower beyond it's limits, especially in heavy snowfall like last week's storm.

"Sometimes people will be pushing it a little too fast and the snowblower just can't keep up with what you're trying to get it to do, you've got to let it work at it's pace maybe you can shovel harder but that snow blower can only push so much snow at a time," said parts room manager Jake Horoszewski.

They say while they are out of snowblowers now, they expect to be getting more by the end of the week.