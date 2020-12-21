Skip to Content

Miss France runner-up becomes target of anti-Semitic tweets

National News from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to identify the authors of online anti-Semitic comments directed at the runner-up for Miss France 2021. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin led high-profile condemnation of the comments, saying he was “deeply shocked by the rain of anti-Semitic insults” and that police were mobilized to investigate. April Benayoum placed second in the Miss France pageant televised Saturday’s televised pageant, but the 21-year-old’s moment in the limelight was sullied after she mentioned her Israeli roots in an interview. A wave of abuse followed, including tweets that invoked the Holocaust. The Paris prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation into charges of racist public insults and provoking racial hatred. 

