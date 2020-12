LISLE (WBNG) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in Lisle Sunday evening.

According to Broome County Emergency Services, the fire is a second alarm house fire at 1024 Caldwell Hill Rd.

They say the fire happened at 11:29 p.m. and five different fire departments responded.

They say there are no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News on-air and online for further updates.