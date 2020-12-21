Nanticoke Gardens plans rebuild after greenhouses collapse

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The owners of Nanticoke Gardens in West Corners are planning to rebuild after several buildings at the complex collapsed under the weight of last week's snow.

They say seven greenhouses were severely damaged due to the snow and will now need to be repaired. The owners say they have volunteers on hand already helping to clear debris and prepare for construction.

They say the goal is to be up and running in time for spring production.

The facility has been in operation for more than 40 years and this isn't the first time they have had to rebuild, they did after flooding back in 2011 as well.