Navalny releases recording of call to his alleged poisoner

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday released a recording of a phone call he said he made to an alleged state security operative who revealed details of how the politician was poisoned. Last week, the investigative group Bellingcat released a report alleging that operatives from the FSB, Russia’s domestic security agency, which is a top KGB successor, who had “specialized training in chemical weapons, chemistry and medicine,” were “in the vicinity” of Navalny in the time-range “during which he was poisoned.” Navalny, who is currently in convalescing in Germany, posted a video on his YouTube channel Monday showing him speaking on the phone with one of the alleged operatives.