Police in Pennsylvania search for man who shot officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania on Monday were searching for a man who they say shot an officer outside a police station while handcuffed.

The gunfire took place Sunday following the arrest of Koby Francis, 22, of McKeesport, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order. Officers seized a firearm from his vehicle.

Francis was combative and kicked out a window of the police car that was taking him to the McKeesport Police station, officials said.

“Upon arrival at the station, the officer opened the door of the vehicle to remove the subject. When the door opened, Francis had a second firearm and shot the officer three times in the neck and torso,” officials said.

Francis fled on foot, still wearing the handcuffs.

The 32-year-old officer was in stable condition at a hospital. He is a four-year veteran of the police force.