Savor the Flavors of the Southern Tier and support local restaurants

(WBNG) -- The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Cornell Cooperative Extension are teaming up to connect the community to local restaurant owners and chefs through 'Savoring the Flavors of the Southern Tier.'

Sylvana Dodd, the co-owner of P.S. Restaurant, says local organizations are working together to show how local restaurants are making dining safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Shaw, the Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, says she interviews local restaurant owners over Facebook live about the history of the business and how they are adapting to the pandemic by offering take-out, catering, gift cards, and safe dining.

Dodd says the community can also watch chef demonstrations that shows how to re-create their signature dishes that you can make at home.

To watch the Facebook live interview's, chef demonstrations, and see recipes, visit the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page here.