Ski great Northug to be jailed for traffic and drug offenses

HELSINKI (AP) — A court in Norway has found two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug guilty of serious traffic offenses and possession of narcotics. The Oslo District Court sentenced Northug to seven months in prison and a lifetime driving ban. The court says in its ruling that Northug put himself and others in danger by driving recklessly and at speeds in excess of 200 kph in August in Norway. Northug says he accepts the punishment and won’t appeal.