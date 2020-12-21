Southern WVa hospital enters into management agreement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A southern West Virginia hospital has entered into a management agreement and clinical affiliation with the state’s largest health system. The West Virginia University Health System announced the agreement last week between Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Hospitals. Princeton Community Hospital has 203 beds serving 10 counties in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. It also provides behavioral health services at a 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Bluefield. West Virginia University Health System President and CEO Albert L. Wright Jr. said the agreement will add to its efforts to help people in all parts of the state.