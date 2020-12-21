State and Local Crews work to remove snow in Newark Valley amid flood risk

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation was in Tioga County today to assist in snow removal as cleanup from last weeks storm enters day five.

They were on hand to provide assistance in the Villages of Owego and Newark Valley.

In the Village of Newark Valley it is a race against time to get all streets, storm drains and gully's cleared of snow before rains and warm temperatures forecasted for this week increase the risk of flooding in the Village.

Newark Valley Mayor Jim Tornatore says it's a team effort between Village, County and State crews to get the job done and keep residents safe with the risk of flooding on the rise.

"We're in Newark Valley and it means we're in the valley and it means we get flooded so we have to get this snow out of here before the flooding and before the warm weather," he said. "Hopefully we'll look at it next week and say 'Well it's a fond memory but we all got it done together.'"

The Village of Newark Valley had one of the highest snowfall totals in the region with 44 inches falling.