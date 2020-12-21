Wolf tells Pennsylvanians dealing with mentor stressors that they aren’t alone this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Wolf Administration shared resources available for Pennsylvanians dealing with any mental stressors this holiday season Monday.

The Wolf Administration says they understand this year is going to be challenging for those who can’t see their loved ones over the holidays.

As the state works to slow the spread of COVID-19, they say it is important to not lose sight of the fact that the opioid crisis is still raging across the state and country.

In 2019, about four thousand Pennsylvanians died from a drug overdose. This is a 20% decrease from 2017 when the Opioid Command Center was created.

Deputy Secretary for Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky says the holidays can be a difficult time for those struggling with substance abuse.

“This is the time, now, to enhance our prevention and rescue strategies to make sure this trend does not continue,” Barishansky said.

Barishansky also mentioned we need to be willing to have tough conversations with those who are struggling with addiction.

The Preserve PA referral helpline is a free resource with case workers who are available 24/7 to counsel anyone dealing with mental stressors.