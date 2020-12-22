An active end to the week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or a brief snow shower. Wind: NW 5-14 mph G 24 mph. Low: 21 (18-23)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of afternoon sun. Wind: S 6-12 mph. High: 36 (34-40)

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 30 (27-32)

Forecast Discussion

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area starting on Thursday.

Lake effect snow showers will taper off overnight as an area of high pressure continues building in for Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 30s for Wednesday. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we'll have a much more active pattern move in.

A strong cold front will approach the area from the west on Thursday morning. Ahead of this front will be a strong southerly flow, ushering in some much warmer air making our temperatures jump to near 50. The main concern with this front is not the snow, but the rain. We'll likely see about 1-2” locally up to 3” of rain from this front. Rain along with warmer temperatures and a deep melting snow pack have the potential to cause a few issues. If you haven't already, it will be a good idea to clear the snow off your roof or car because the weight of the snow on top of the rain may cause some damage. Also, there could be some minor flooding issues as the snow melts and heavy rain falls. We could see ponding on roadways and some minor flooding near creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage.

Behind the cold front will be some much colder air which will change whatever rain we're seeing Friday morning over to some snow. We won't see too much snow from this, generally about 1-3”, but we could see a flash freeze as temperatures drop drastically. Wet roadways and sidewalks could be very slippery by Friday morning.

After that front moves out we'll see a quiet, but cold weekend. Highs will stay in the 20s. Our next chance for seeing some rain and snow showers will come Monday and Tuesday.