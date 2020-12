VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball game against Central Connecticut State University scheduled for 4 p.m. today has been canceled.

Today's game is canceled as CCSU won't be traveling to Vestal. Bearcats will continue practicing in preparation for the UMBC series on Sunday-Monday in Baltimore — Binghamton MBB (@BinghamtonMBB) December 22, 2020

Binghamton (0-5, 0-2 AE) resumes conference play December 27-28 as the Bearcats travel to UMBC for a two-game series. Tip-off Sunday and Monday is set for 1 p.m.