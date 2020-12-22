Bell’s big hit sets tone as Bengals stun slumping Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell made a beeline for JuJu Smith-Schuster and delivered a devastating hit, forcing a fumble while sending the Steelers’ receiver flying backward. After dancing on Cincinnati’s midfield logo before the game, Smith-Schuster got planted in the turf — and the underdog Bengals were no pussycats at all in a 27-17 upset. Pittsburgh pushovers for years, the last-place Bengals used a strong defensive effort to beat their AFC North rivals for the first time since 2015 and send the slumping Steelers to their third straight defeat after starting the season 11-0.