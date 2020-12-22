Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill sues ex, media over nude photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill has sued her ex-husband and two media outlets for distributing “nonconsensual porn” that helped torpedoed her political career. Hills says in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court that Kenneth Heslep launched a “scorched earth attack” on her after she broke up with him by distributing nude photos to the Daily Mail and RedState, a conservative media site. Hill’s lawsuit renews abuse allegations that led to a temporary restraining order against Heslep earlier this month in Los Angeles Superior Court. Lawyers for Heslep and the media companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.