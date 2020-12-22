Grimes scores 22, No. 6 Houston defeats Temple, 76-50

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 22 points and seven rebounds, Justin Gorham had 14 points and 12 boards and No. 6 Houston beat Temple 76-50 on Tuesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Grimes scored at least 20 points for the third straight game as the Cougars shot 48%, including 10 of 26 on 3-pointers. Reggie Chaney had 13 points and Tramon Mark scored 12 for Houston. J.P. Moorman II scored 12 points and Brendan Barry had nine for Temple, which shot 29%.