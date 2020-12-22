Here are some things you do to keep your gifts for others safe

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you’re doing everything you can to be safe this holiday season and protect your valuables.

Captain Kate Newcomb says make sure you do not advertise the items and gifts that you have.

She says make sure you don't store your valuables in your car; bring the gifts into the house and lock your car when it’s not in use.

When out holiday shopping, cover up any purchases with a blanket, so they are not in sight when someone passes by the vehicle.

At home, try to install outdoor lighting in dark areas around our home and consider installing security cameras.

Captain Newcomb also suggests to keep an inventory of the stuff you bought whether its by taking a picture or taking a video.