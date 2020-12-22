High court opening tops Pennsylvania’s 2021 judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Statewide judicial races will be among Pennsylvania’s most closely watched election contests in the coming year. Lawyers and judges around the state already lining up supporters and trying to figure out if they can raise enough money to win. The marquee race will be for Supreme Court, where the Democrats’ 5-2 majority has flexed its muscle with a series of rulings this year about mail-in balloting and coronavirus restrictions. Republican Chief Justice Thomas Saylor hits the mandatory retirement age in 2021. There is also a vacancy on Superior Court, and two seats up on Commonwealth Court.