Indonesia leader reshuffles Cabinet amid virus crisis, graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president has announced a Cabinet reshuffle after the arrest of two of his ministers on corruption charges and his administration’s lackluster pandemic response. The Cabinet shake-up comes amid surging coronavirus cases in the world’s fourth most populous nation. Indonesia’s economy has fallen into recession for the first time since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to control the pandemic. Four ministers lost their jobs, including Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, and two others were rotated to more important positions, ending weeks of speculation about the possible changes.