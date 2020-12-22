Last minute shopping in full swing ahead of Christmas

(WBNG) -- It's the final stretch for holiday shopping, with many picking up some last minute gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of holiday shoppers plan to purchase their last gift this week, leading up to Christmas. However, in Binghamton, the latest snow storm put a damper on holiday shopping.

"Everybody, for the most part, was snowed in," said Desiree Depersiis, owner of Tesorina Boutique. "Friday we were able to make it in but the streets weren't really plowed, so it was really hard for people to park."

Now that the storm has cleared, shopping is back in full swing.

"We are definitely seeing an influx. People are very into supporting local this year," said Depersiis.

Due to the pandemic, small businesses are having to adapt. For Depersiis, that meant taking her store online to reach customers in a new and different way.

"People are still afraid to shop in store, so having a free shipping option, a free curbside pickup, or even an in-store pickup, that way people can order ahead and they don't have to worry about spending a lot of time in-store," said Depersiis.

Whether your package is delayed, or you're looking for that unique find, shopping local for that last minute gift supports businesses well beyond the holiday season.

"We love our community, and small businesses are the heart of your community, so it is so important to support local," said Depersiis.

Ahead of Christmas, Tesorina Boutique is hosting a pop-up shop with Gabriella's Cakes on Wednesday, December 23. Wear your ugly holiday sweater for an additional discount. To visit their online store, head to this link.