Man killed in Binghamton house fire

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Fire officials responded to a deadly fire at 14 McNamara St. Monday.

Broome County Fire Investigators told 12 News that one man was killed. Crews were called to the fire around 6 p.m.

According to fire officials, the amount of clutter inside the home contributed to the man's death. They said the number of items inside the house made movement difficult.

The department says it had difficulty getting into the front of the house because the snow was not shoveled. However, they were able to get into the back of the house.

Foul play is not suspected.