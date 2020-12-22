Maryland downs La Salle 84-71 behind Ayala’s 23 points

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 23 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 15 and Maryland controlled most of the way in an 84-71 win over La Salle. Ayala made 13-for-15 foul shots, Wiggins had nine rebounds, Hakim Hart scored 13 points, Donta Scott 11 and Jairus Hamilton 10 for Maryland. The Terrapins overcame 21-missed 3-point attempts by shooting 23 for 37 inside the arc. Maryland had a 44-14 points-in-the-paint advantage. Sherif Kenney scored 16 points for the Explorers and Jack Clark, Anwar Gil and Clifton Moore each scored 12. La Salle shot 13 fewer foul shots than the Terps.