Milkhouse Creamery adapts and expands in pandemic

SUGARLOAF, Pa. (AP) — Paul Dagostin pulled his pickup truck alongside the barn at the Bloss Farm in Hollenback Twp. last month to pick up nearly 600 gallons of raw milk for the Milkhouse Creamery. Within hours, the cream would be separated for ice cream and eggnog, while the remainder of the processed and now pasteurized milk – whole, skim and otherwise – would be bottled and ready for sale in its three shops and other retail locations. The Milkhouse, which opened as a small, craft ice cream shop in 2017, began bottling and selling its own milk and cold tea in July. While many businesses buckled under the state shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milkhouse managed to adapt and expand through the crisis.