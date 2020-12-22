NYSDOT makes progress on clearing snow

(WBNG) -- The roads are now mostly clear, but that doesn't mean the New York State Department of Transportation is slowing down.

DOT officials say by now, state roads should be clear and safe to drive on. Now, they are focusing on about 30 missions, providing local assistance in snow clearing. They hope to have that completed by Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Throughout the snow clearing process, DOT officials say their operations have being running smoothly, despite the massive snowfall.

"No locality can be expected to keep this kind of staffing and machinery on-hand in case you get two, three feet of snow. That's why we have the state system always ready to help out," said NYSDOT Region 9 Public Information Officer Scott Cook.

DOT officials say they are now focusing on the rain and snow headed later this week. They suggest that if you do not have to travel, it is best to stay at home.