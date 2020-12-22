Pakistan army: Indian fire kills woman, wounds 3 in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a 50-year-old woman has been killed by Indian troops firing into the Pakistan-administered part of the disputed region of Kashmir. In a statement it says three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were also wounded Tuesday when India targeted civilians on the Pakistan side of Kashmir. India for its part, accused Pakistani troops of violating a longstanding cease-fire on the border. The two South Asian neighbors often trade fire along the highly militarized frontier in the Himalayan region, with both blaming the other side for initiating the shooting. Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and both claim it in its entirety.