SEPTA union says quarantine leave policy not enough

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Transport Workers Union that represents nearly 5,000 employees of Philadelphia’s regional mass transit authority wants the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority to remove a cap on paid leave if workers are exposed to coronavirus. SEPTA allows for up to 160 hours of paid leave, which is about a month, before workers are directed to use sick leave at 50% pay. But union leaders say the policy leaves workers worried about money hesitant to get tested or to quarantine to keep themselves and the public safe.