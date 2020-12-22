Snow today, rain on the way

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 30% 0-1” High 36 (34-38) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50” Low 22 (18-24) Wind NW becoming W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (34-40) Wind S 10-15 mph

As a low exits, winds will turn northwesterly. We'll have lake effect snow showers for today and tonight with light accumulations.

Wednesday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

Things get interesting Thursday, Christmas Eve. A brisk south wind will develop ahead of a cold front. This will boost our temperatures to near 50. We'll also have rain. Much colder air arrives behind the front with temperatures falling through the day Friday, Christmas. Rain showers will be changing over to snow showers. Any standing water will freeze.

Cold and gray for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s. Temperatures rebound to near freezing Monday. Seasonable with a slight chance of mixed showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.