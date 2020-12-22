Staying fit, building community and fighting ‘COVID handles’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Edmonds says Pittsburgh saved his life. He came here 26 years ago as a high school junior, seeking refuge from the unforgiving streets outside of Atlanta. Legendary Wolverines head coach George Novak coaxed him onto the football field, beginning a journey that would take him to big-time college football and the National Football League. Now, at 42, he goes back to that same field and local gyms to teach fitness and nutrition free to folks chronically underserved, and just maybe change the trajectory of their lives, too. That he continues to do so amidst a pandemic only heightens the importance of his mission.