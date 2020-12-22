‘Such a relief’: Bridgewater staff react to receiving coronavirus vaccine

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In her more than 30 years of nursing experience, Tammy Wahl has never seen anything like this pandemic.

That's why it came as such a relief when Wahl and 200 fellow Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing staff and residents received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

"It's been a tough year, and to see how the residents have suffered and the staff have suffered, this is a relief," Wahl told 12 News shortly after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

There are two doses required for this vaccine; the people who received the first one Tuesday will have to receive the second dose in three weeks.

Altogether, Bridgewater staff said all 500 employees and residents will be vaccinated by mid-February, a welcome piece of good news.

"The last ten months have probably been the most difficult and trying times definitely here at Bridgewater, Broome County, across the country and the world, so I think if there's ever a glimmer of hope, I think this is obviously it," said Patrick Calli, a Bridgewater Center administrator.

Calli said he still expects it to be at least another couple months before visitors are allowed back inside long-term care facilities.