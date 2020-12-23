Active Holiday weather

Flood Watch for the entire area from 12 PM Thursday until 12 PM Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy. High 36 (34-40) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rising temperatures. Low 36 (34-40) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

Wednesday looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and near seasonable temperatures.

Things get interesting Thursday, Christmas Eve. A brisk south wind will develop ahead of a cold front. This will boost our temperatures to near 50. We'll also have rain. We could receive 1-2.5” with 3” possible. Much colder air arrives behind the front with temperatures falling through the day Friday, Christmas. Rain showers will be changing over to snow showers. Any standing water will freeze.

Cold and gray for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s. Temperatures rebound to near freezing Monday. Seasonable with a slight chance of mixed showers. Cold with snow showers Tuesday.

