Buza’s Christmasland brings joy to residents driving by

(WBNG) -- Some like to take decorating with Christmas lights to a whole new level.

If you've ever driven on Lower Stella Ireland Road during the holiday season, then you have definitely see 285 Lower Stella Ireland Road, better known as Buza's Christmasland.

"We love doing it for the community, we love doing it for the kids and families that come here," said Mark Buza.

Christmas lights have become a strong tradition in the Buza family.

"As we growing up, dad was the guy that did all this stuff. He would get us in the car, he would drive us around and we'd look at houses. When he got older, we started to do it," said Buza.

Buza's Christmasland features thousands of lights, music, and all kinds of displays in the front and the back of the house. While the tradition goes way back, the Buza's spend weeks preparing for the holidays.

"There's usually a plan, it takes about six or seven weekends to be honest with you, and each weekend we lay out what we want to do, what we want to accomplish," said Buza. "So many people have thanked us for doing it, it's a family tradition for them, it gives them normalcy."

While you won't be able to walk around the house due to the pandemic, you can still enjoy all the sights and sounds of Buza's Christmasland from your car every evening through the holidays. If you do stop by, you can donate to Catholic Charities and Mother Theresa's Cupboard.