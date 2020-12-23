Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie explains virus mutations

SAYRE, PA (WBNG) -- A new COVID-19 strain found in the UK has left many to wonder if they should worry about a stronger, more infectious strain.

The reports have resulted in Governor Cuomo working with airlines to require people who fly directly into New York from the UK to prove a negative test result.

But Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer of Guthrie Hospital, says we don't have enough information to know what this strain does yet, adding that it's not time to panic, as it's common for viruses to mutate.

"All viruses mutate," said Scalzone adding, "So the coronavirus mutates, the flu virus mutates, the common cold virus mutates --that's just a normal part of how viruses work as they grow and replicate and spread -- they will have mutations."

Dr. Scalzone adds that not all mutations are good and not all are bad either. In fact, he says, while some mutations can accelerate a spread, other mutations could actually make a virus less effective.

Dr. Scalzone also stresses the importance in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding this news should not deter you from getting vaccinated.

He adds that vaccine drug makers and scientists are aware of mutations when they create vaccines and strongly believes the coronavirus vaccine will still be effective.