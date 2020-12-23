Cuomo calls on federal government to act in preventing spread of new COVID-19 strain

(WBNG) -- As more information comes to light of a new, more transmittable strain of COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government to act.

In his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday the Governor said over 120 countries around the world are acting to prevent the spread of the new strain from the U.K. but said the U.S. is doing nothing.

The Governor said he has asked airlines from the U.K. to test all passengers before flying to New York and that the airlines have agreed to do so.

He said the federal government needs to stop what he described as "gross negligence."

"To do nothing, when you know the virus is coming here, when it already may be here, which would mean you would want to isolate it and control the spread, it's just the greatest failure to do one's job."

Cuomo also announced that 89,000 New Yorkers have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date. 22,000 New Yorkers have received the first dose in 90 nursing home facilities as part of a federal-private partnership program.

The Governor also announced that the New York State Department of Health has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials. The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses

"I have one message for New Yorkers this holiday season - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "We did not have that same post-Thanksgiving spike we saw elsewhere because we were more cautioned and more intelligent about it. The question is what happens through Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year's. Do we stay as diligent?"

He went on to say that the next 10 days will be vital for the state in the fight against the virus.

The Governor also announced that plans are currently under development to allow fans to attend the Buffalo Bills' first home playoff game in more than two decades under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Under the proposal, which is being developed cooperatively between the Bills and New York State, fans in attendance would be required to receive a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed into the stadium. Contact tracing will also be conducted after the game.

If implemented, this plan could serve as a model for reopening entertainment venues across New York.