Delaware County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a woman after two dogs were found dead and another was found malnourished in her residence.

According to a news release, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office charged 40-year-old Bonnie J. Tanner of Hobart, N.Y. with cruelty to animals for failing to provide proper food and sustenance.

The sheriff's office says an investigation revealed the dogs were held in a bedroom for six months without adequate food, water or care.

Tanner voluntarily gave the malnourished dog to the dog control officer, the sheriff's office noted. It was taken to the Delaware County Humane Society.

The sheriff's office says Tanner was issued an appearance ticket and was released to appear in the Stamford Town Court at a later date.