EU to spend hundreds of millions more on refugees in Turkey

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros over the next year helping refugees living in Turkey, most of them people who fled the war in Syria. The European Commission said Wednesday that two programs will be extended until early 2022 at a total cost of 485 million euros ($590 million). One that provides cash assistance to refugees in Turkey to meet their basic needs and the other that provides funds to help educate children. The programs are managed by the Turkish Red Crescent in partnership with the Red Cross and UNICEF. The EU relies on Turkey to stop migrants and refugees from trying to reach the bloc’s 27 member nations illegally.