Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan,
Tioga and Tompkins. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
* Rain develops Thursday, becoming heavy at times Thursday afternoon
through Thursday night. Warm temperatures will lead to significant
snow melt. Combined snow melt and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could
cause urban and flash flooding. Flows in rivers may increase
quickly and rise above flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flash flood and flood warnings. Those living in areas
prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.
&&