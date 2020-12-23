Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schuyler, Steuben, Sullivan,

Tioga and Tompkins. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford,

Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne,

Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

* Rain develops Thursday, becoming heavy at times Thursday afternoon

through Thursday night. Warm temperatures will lead to significant

snow melt. Combined snow melt and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall could

cause urban and flash flooding. Flows in rivers may increase

quickly and rise above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert

for possible flash flood and flood warnings. Those living in areas

prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding

develop.

