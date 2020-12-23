Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego,
Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins.
In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern
Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning
* Rain develops Thursday, then becomes heavy at times Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night. Warm temperatures will lead to
significant snow melt. A combination of snow melt and 1 to 3
inches of rainfall could cause urban and flash flooding. Flows in
rivers may increase quickly and rise above flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&