Flood Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego,

Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins.

In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning

* Rain develops Thursday, then becomes heavy at times Thursday

afternoon through Thursday night. Warm temperatures will lead to

significant snow melt. A combination of snow melt and 1 to 3

inches of rainfall could cause urban and flash flooding. Flows in

rivers may increase quickly and rise above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert

for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding

should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&