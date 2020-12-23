Johnson City Police Department asks northside residents to move cars to assist with snow removal

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is asking residents who live on the northside to move their vehicles off the roads to help with snow removal.

The police department posted on Facebook saying snow removal operations started Tuesday and will go through Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The snow removal impacts all streets between Calvary Cemetery East to the village line/Airport Road, between Route 17 and Fairview Street/Wren Street.

Officials say crews are working east to west.

The police department asks northside residents to move all vehicles off the street until snow removal is complete.