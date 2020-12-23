Nineveh man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Colesville

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to a news release, 45-year-old William J. Applegate of Nineveh was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office says it conducted a traffic stop on Centerville Loop Road in the town of Colesville when the deputy on patrol observed Applegate driving a vehicle and had prior knowledge that he did not have a valid driver's license.

During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Applegate had 1 1/2 ounces of methamphetamine.

Officials say Applegate was transported to the sheriff's office for further investigation and processing.

Applegate was released on appearance tickets and will appear in the town of Colesville Court at a later date.