NYSEG prepares for upcoming storms

(WBNG) -- NYSEG says it is preparing for the possibility of power outages and other problems due to the significant amount of rainfall expected Thursday into Friday morning.

NYSEG says it has been preparing its company and contractor crews, which will be onsite and prepared to respond to any power outages. They say there is a concern with branches falling off trees and damaging powerlines.

The company asks people to stay out of flooded basements and away from downed powerlines. If you see a downed powerline, NYSEG asks you to call them at 1-800-572-1131.

