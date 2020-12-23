Scottish leader Sturgeon sorry for breaking COVID-19 rules

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions when she took off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photograph published in the Scottish Sun newspaper showed Sturgeon chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask. She was attending a funeral wake on Friday for a civil servant. Under the Scottish government’s coronavirus rules, customers in restaurants and bars must wear a face covering except when seated at their table. Those breaching the rules can face a 60-pound ($81) fine. Sturgeon apologized for the “stupid mistake” on Wednesday, saying she took her mask off briefly.