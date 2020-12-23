The United Way of Broome County reminds of resources available this winter

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With Christmas a few days away, the United Way of Broome County wants to remind you of the resources available for those in need.

If you are in need of a coat, you can call the United Way directly by their 211 hotline.

They will put you in touch with the organizations that have been arranging the coat drives.

Executive Director LoriAnne Welch says to remember that we’re all in this together.

“Every year we all face challenges,” Welch said. “This year more than ever. It’s important that we come together as a community to really walk side by side with each other.”

The United Way of Broome County’s warm winter drive, which is filled with coats, socks and other warm items, will be distributed in the next few days.