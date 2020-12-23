Trump plan to curb drug costs dealt setback in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A late-term maneuver by President Donald Trump to use lower drug prices paid overseas to limit some of Medicare’s costs suffered has a legal setback that appears likely to keep the policy from taking effect before the president leaves office. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake in Baltimore issued a nationwide injunction that prevents the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, from carrying out the so-called “most favored nations” rule as scheduled on Jan. 1. The policy would have applied to drugs administered in a doctor’s office, including many cancer medications.