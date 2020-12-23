Village of Johnson City, DOT discuss efforts to clear up drains amid flood warnings

(WBNG) -- Flood warnings begin tomorrow at noon in Broome County and in surrounding areas, and local agencies are preparing.

Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst is the motto from both the Village of Johnson City and the Department of Transportation.

Ever since the agencies saw the seven day forecast, they both said they decided to switch gears from more of a cleanup to a preemptive plan for expected rain.

The main focus? Crews cleaning up the drains and making sure liquid can run in the grates smoothly, without being blocked off, in the hopes to prevent flooding.

"The biggest part of that's actually clearing each grate, making sure water can run down the curb and into the grate and it will run into the proper channel instead of people's yards, basements, or [the] streets," explained Josh Holland, Director of Public Services at the Village of Johnson City.

Holland adds that as of this afternoon, and after touring the Village, he said he felt pretty prepared, but added that anything can happen.

DOT and the Village say they will have crews ready 24/7 and will be on the roads even during the storm.

DOT adds that due to potentially hazardous weather, people should stay home as much as possible, but say that if you have to drive make sure to do safely.

"With the winds and heavy rain, you may see some power problems, so you know what to do if the traffic signals go down," said Scott Cook, NYSDOT Region 9 Public Information Specialist, adding that if traffic lights do go out, "you should treat it like a 4 way stop sign and whoever gets there first has to let them go. You're all there at the same time? Person on the right goes."