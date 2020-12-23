Willow Point designated as coronavirus hotspot again

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal is a COVID-19 hot spot for the second time since the pandemic began.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon. In September, it was initially removed as a hotspot after being declared one in May.

Garnar also announced the Broome County Jail, Elizabeth Church Manor nursing home and Bridgewater nursing home are no longer virus hotspots.

Garnar announced a new record of reported active number of cases with 141 new active COVID-19 cases in Broome County. This brings the county's total to 811 active cases.

The county's positivity rate is at 6.3% which is slightly higher than New York state's average.

On Monday at the Davis College rapid testing site, tested a record number of people with 322 county residents. 59 of these residents tested positive.