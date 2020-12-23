With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has plunged Washington into chaos once more by mounting another desperate attempt to cling to power while leaving lawmakers scrambling to respond to his threat to detonate Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief and year-end package. His threat served as a broadside launched at his fellow Republicans. It was a warning that Trump stood poised to burn it all down before he leaves office. It also potentially sabotages his party’s chances of controlling the Senate as Trump lashes out in anger at those he believes have not supported his efforts to overturn the election.